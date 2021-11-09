Left Menu

Three kids die in hospital blaze in Bhopal

Some parents were seen rushing out with their children, eyewitnesses said.A woman, who was also inside the hospital earlier, said that there was a lot of smoke inside the room.Kamla Nehru Childrens Hospital is part of Hamidia Hospital, one of the biggest government medical facilities in the state.Terming the incident as very painful, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath demanded a high-level probe into the incident and stern action against those responsible for it.State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma also expressed grief over the incident.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-11-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 01:13 IST
Three kids die in hospital blaze in Bhopal
  • Country:
  • India

Three children admitted in government-run Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital here died in a fire that broke out on Monday night, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

The blaze started in a ward on the third-floor of the hospital, which houses the ICU, an official said.

''We are unable to save three children who were already seriously ill in the fire incident, which is very painful. The rescue operation was swift and the blaze is under control now but unfortunately the lives of three children could not be saved,'' Chouhan tweeted.

''A high-level probe into the incident is ordered. The probe will be conducted by additional chief secretary (ACS) health and medical education, Mohammad Suleiman,'' he aded.

The fire broke out at the hospital on Monday night.

People were seen running outside the hospital in search of their children.

The fire broke out around 9 pm and eight to 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, said Fatehgarh Fire Station in-charge Juber Khan.

Smoke filled a room of the children’s hospital, he said.

Khan said a short-circuit may have caused the blaze.

After receiving information, Minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang also rushed to the spot. He was still inside the hospital.

Amid the chaos, angry family members of the children alleged that instead of saving the children, the staffers fled from the spot.

A parent said that he was yet to locate his child. Some parents were seen rushing out with their children, eyewitnesses said.

A woman, who was also inside the hospital earlier, said that there was a lot of smoke inside the room.

Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital is part of Hamidia Hospital, one of the biggest government medical facilities in the state.

Terming the incident as ''very painful'', former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath demanded a high-level probe into the incident and stern action against those responsible for it.

State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma also expressed grief over the incident. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Nokia report

Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Noki...

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021