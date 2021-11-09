Newly elected Rajasthan MLAs meet CM Gehlot
Two newly elected Congress MLAs in Rajasthan met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with other leaders here on Monday.
''After the historic victory of Congress in Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad, a meeting was held with all the senior leaders of Mewar at the Chief Minister's residence. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, State President Govind Singh Dotarsra and senior leaders were present in the meeting,'' State Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas tweeted along with a picture of the meeting.
In the bypolls conducted on October 30 in Udaipur district's Vallabhnagar, Congress' Preeti Shaktawat defeated her nearest rival and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate Udailal Dangi.
In Pratapgarg district's Dhariawad assembly segment, Congress' Nagraj Meena was elected the MLA after defeating independent candidate Thawar Chand, a rebel candidate of the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP).
