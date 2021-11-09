U.S. House committee probing Capitol riot issues subpoenas to Trump associates

The U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol issued subpoenas seeking documents and testimony from close associates of Republican former President Donald Trump, including top campaign aides.

They included William Stepien, who was manager of Trump's 2020 re-election campaign; Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the campaign; Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to the campaign; John Eastman, an attorney for Trump; Michael Flynn, who was briefly Trump' national security advisor; and Bernard Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner. The Democratic-led Select Committee wants those subpoenaed to sit for depositions scheduled for between Nov. 30 and Dec. 13.

The subpoenas are the latest in a series issued by the panel. Many of those announced on Monday focus on Trump associates believed to have spent time at a "command center" at Washington's Willard Hotel set up to steer efforts to deny Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Trump in the November 2020 election. "In the days before the January 6th attack, the former President’s closest allies and advisors drove a campaign of misinformation about the election and planned ways to stop the count of Electoral College votes," Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Select Committee, said in a statement.

"The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all," Thompson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)