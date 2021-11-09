QUOTES-Reaction to Nicaragua's Ortega securing fourth consecutive term

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega sailed to victory on Sunday, securing a fourth consecutive term in elections that were criticized by watch-dogs and some in the international community as a ploy to double down on power. Following are comments from regional leaders, analysts and Nicaraguan voters and activists.

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN "The United States is ready to use a range of tools, including possible sanctions, visa restrictions and coordinated actions with allies against those complicit in supporting the Nicaragua government's 'undemocratic acts.'" COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT IVAN DUQUE "I think that what is happening in Nicaragua creates many questions and doubts about the solidity of democracy in that country ... With the results that we've seen, with the way the opposition has been treated, with the way the private sector and the press have been treated, clearly we cannot recognize the results of the elections in Nicaragua." VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT NICOLAS MADURO "I'm sending a big hug of congratulations to the people of Nicaragua and to Commander Daniel Ortega and Rosario, for the great popular participation and peaceful elections of today ... The sons and daughters of Sandino voted for the peace, stability and prosperity of their country."

RYAN BERG, SENIOR FELLOW AT THE CENTER FOR STRATEGIC AND INTERNATIONAL STUDIES "You've a line for other wannabe authoritarians in Central America to follow the Ortega play-book. Yesterday was sort of the crowning achievement of that play-book. I wouldn't be surprised if we see similar actions in the future out of (President) Bukele in El Salvador. Honduras is not trending in the greatest direction right now. This seems to me to be a trend in Central America." NAOMI, STUDENT PROTESTER "(Ortega) doesn't care who he needs to step on ... why do the international organizations think that with a slap on the wrist that (Ortega's government) will change? That they are going to say, 'Sorry, we will go now.' This is starting to look like what happened in the '80s." YEFER BRAVO, SECRETARY OF THE UNION OF EXILED NICARAGUANS IN COSTA RICA "Ortega is moving his chess pieces to establish a new dialogue that we are calling 3.0 ... (Ortega) is planning to distract the international community with dialogues and talks so that he can find a way to stop the international sanctions." EDWIN CARCACHE, STUDENT LEADER AND FORMER POLITICAL PRISONER "The (OAS) Democratic charter is really important, it's something that should have been done years ago. The reality is there are several countries that continue subsisting at the margins despite all the outrage ... We don't want our country to become another Cuba."

JAROT RODRIGUEZ, STUDENT "For the people in Nicaragua, it's give in... or leave. I admire them a lot, because they've stuck it out there... in spite of this whole situation. They've stayed optimistic above all, and resilient too." ALAN GUERRERO, SUB-COORDINATOR OF NICARAGUAN YOUTH AND STUDENT ALLIANCE "It will be a hard process because the country's economic situation is what principally affects most Nicaraguans. There's a large social inequality, there's unemployment... If that free trade agreement (DR-CAFTA) is affected, probably many people will be unemployed, but at the same time, it's pressure to twist the government's arm... It will be a hard year."

