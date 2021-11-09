Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Explainer - Who could be held liable for deadly Houston concert?

More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed and a criminal investigation has been opened after eight people died and hundreds were injured in an apparent crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival on Friday. While details of what led to the deadly concert stampede are still emerging, here is an explanation of who could be held liable for the incident:

Ahmaud Arbery appeared 'tired of running' before he was shot, jury hears

One of the three white men in pickup trucks who pursued Ahmaud Arbery through their southern Georgia neighborhood told police the Black jogger appeared tired from the chase before he was shot dead, a jury heard on Monday at the men's trial. Police body-worn camera footage of the first moments following Arbery's killing was played, giving jurors a glimpse of the demeanor of defendants Gregory McMichael, 65; his son Travis McMichael, 35; and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52.

Investigators pursue criminal probe into stampede that killed eight at Houston concert

Lawsuits and threats of legal action mounted on Monday on behalf of concertgoers crushed in a stampede that left eight dead at an outdoor rap music festival in Houston three days earlier, as investigators pursued a criminal probe into the tragedy. Travis Scott, the hometown hip-hop star who was performing on stage Friday night when the incident occurred, canceled a scheduled appearance this weekend at Day N Vegas in Las Vegas, a similar outdoor festival, a source close to Scott said.

U.S. looks to coax tourists back after long restrictions

The Biden administration said Monday it is awarding $314 million in grants to 34 states and the District of Columbia to revitalize travel and tourism -- two industries hard hit by COVID-19. The funding, part of a broader COVID-19 relief package approved by Congress, comes as the United States on Monday lifted travel restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign nationals flying from 33 countries and from tourists crossing land borders from Mexico and Canada that have been in place starting in early 2020.

U.S. says COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuits belong in court picked randomly

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that a court should be chosen randomly to review its COVID-19 vaccine requirement, casting doubt on an order by an appeals court on Saturday that blocked the workplace rule. The law governing the selection of the court provides for a lottery that should take place on or about Nov. 16, according to a U.S. Department of Justice letter filed with at least four of the six federal appeals courts that are hearing challenges.

Biden, top team to crisscross U.S. in victory tour for $1 trillion infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden and top officials in his Cabinet are hitting the road to promote the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed in Congress last week, as they explain when and where Americans can expect to see some of the funds in their own communities. White House aides are planning a bipartisan signing ceremony for the infrastructure bill as soon as this week, after it gained final passage on Friday night when Democrats who control the House of Representatives ended months of bickering and approved it.

Trump allies Flynn, Miller, Eastman, others subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee

The U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol issued subpoenas seeking documents and testimony from six more associates of former President Donald Trump, including top aides from his re-election campaign. They are William Stepien, manager of Republican Trump's 2020 re-election campaign; Jason Miller, senior adviser to the campaign; Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to the campaign; John Eastman, an attorney for Trump; Michael Flynn, who was briefly Trump's national security advisor, and Bernard Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner.

McConnell says he wants Republican 2022 focus on the future, not Trump

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that Republicans in the 2022 congressional elections should focus on the alleged misdeeds of Democrats rather than on former President Donald Trump, saying the campaign should not be "about the past." At an appearance in Covington, Kentucky, the top Senate Republican said his party's strong showing in elections in Virginia, New Jersey and other states last week demonstrated voter concerns about the direction of the country under President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress.

New marijuana decriminalization effort weighed in U.S. House -report

Legislation that would decriminalize marijuana and establish a tax on cannabis sales was being developed by Republican Representative Nancy Mace with the goal of introducing it in the U.S. House of Representatives later this month, according to media reports. Marijuana Moment reported that the bill attempts to mark a compromise measure that would not be as far-reaching as more comprehensive bills others in Congress have been seeking.

NASA-SpaceX crew begins return voyage from International Space Station

Four astronauts who arrived at the International Space Station in April for a long-duration science mission began their return voyage to Earth on Monday as their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule separated from the orbiting laboratory for a flight home. The Dragon vehicle, dubbed Endeavour, undocked from the space station as planned shortly after 2 p.m. Eastern time (1900 GMT) in a process carried live by a NASA webcast, with video showing the astronauts strapped into the cabin wearing their helmeted white flight suits.

