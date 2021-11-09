Left Menu

Manipur Congress leaders meet Sonia Gandhi, discuss political situation in state

Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, a meeting of Manipur Congress leaders with party interim President Sonia Gandhi is underway at her residence in the national capital on Tuesday, informed sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 12:57 IST
Manipur Congress leaders meet Sonia Gandhi, discuss political situation in state
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, a meeting of Manipur Congress leaders with party interim President Sonia Gandhi is underway at her residence in the national capital on Tuesday, informed sources. All India Congress Committee (AICC) Manipur incharge Bhakta Charan Das, senior observer Jairam Ramesh along with other party leaders met Sonia Gandhi.

Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and Gaikhangam Gangmei are also present in the meeting. The meeting is crucial as elections are due in early next year and Manipur is an important state in the north east region.

Manipur has 60 assembly seats wherein BJP is currently in power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021