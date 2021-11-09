Cong MP urges Modi to continue free foodgrain scheme beyond Nov 30

A Congress MP on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue the free foodgrain scheme for the poor beyond November 30, saying it gave great relief to the poor and lower middle-class to cope with the ''devastating economy'' of the country.

In a letter to the prime minister, Congress Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora said the recent announcement by the Union food secretary that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) will not be extended beyond November 30 has not only created panic among beneficiaries but has also brought great tension to their families.

The economy of the country has been ''already devastated'' because of demonetisation and prolonged ''unplanned lockdown'' for more than a year due to COVID-19, and the situation is still not normal due to the prevailing different types of restrictions in states, he said.

In addition to this, Bora said, due to the ''sky rocketing prices'' of all commodities, the purchasing power of people has declined tremendously and the day-to-day individual consumption has come down from 5.5 per cent in 2020 to 9.1 per cent in 2021.

''As you know this scheme ((PMGKAY)gave great relief to the poor and lower middle-class people to cope with the devastating economy of our country caused due to prolong lockdown in the first and second wave of COVID-19,'' he said.

The MP said the five kg rice or wheat to 80 crore people was an immense support in their day-to-day life in view of the ''uncontrolled spiralling prices'' of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, medicine and all other essential commodities.

Under this serious economic backdrop, he claimed, the discontinuation of the scheme will further worsen the economic situation of the country and the day-to-day life of people.

''Therefore, I urge upon you to appreciate the situation and exercise your good office for continuation of five kg free rice or atta (per person per month) as of now to the poor people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till the economic situation improves,'' he said.

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Modi had first approved allocation of five kg rice or wheat free to every poor person every month under PMGKAY for a period of eight months -- from April to November 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was further extended several times, with the latest till November.

