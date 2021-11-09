Left Menu

2022 polls: Sonia Gandhi, Manipur leaders discuss political situation in State

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi met Manipur leaders at her residence in the national capital on Tuesday and discussed the political situation in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 14:14 IST
Visula outside Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi met Manipur leaders at her residence in the national capital on Tuesday and discussed the political situation in the state. All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Manipur Bhakt Charan Das while speaking to ANI said that the meeting was regarding the Manipur elections.

"We discussed with Sonia Gandhi about the Manipur political situation and the coming elections. Everyone gave their viewpoint and it was listed by the high command. Everyone presented their views, she had a long discussion with senior leaders," he said. The Congress leader added that the meeting was very cordial.

It lasted for about 40 minutes, and the overall political situation was discussed briefly in the meeting. On being asked if Rahul Gandhi was also present, Das said the meeting was headed by Interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi was not there.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leaders, working president, many other MLAs, Senior Observer Jairam Ramesh, and AICC in charge Bhakt Charan Das were present in the meeting. The elections are due to be held next year in the state. Manipur has 60 assembly seats and BJP is currently in power. (ANI)

