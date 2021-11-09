Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-11-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 15:15 IST
Karnataka MLC polls for 25 seats from Local Authorities’ Constituencies on Dec 10
The biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies for 25 seats, due to retirement of sitting members, will be held on December 10, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The election is necessitated as the term of office of the 25 MLCs is going to end on January 5, 2022.

While the election notification will be issued on November 16, the last date for filing nomination papers is November 23, and scrutiny will take place on the next day.

Last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26, and the counting of votes will take place on December 14.

The elections is being held for two seats each from the local authorities constituencies of Bijapur, Belgaum, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru; and one each from Bidar, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Kolar and Kodagu.

The Commission has said that COVID-19 guidelines issued, should be strictly followed during the entire election process.

It said, the Model Code of Conduct concerning the election will come into force with immediate effect in the concerned constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

