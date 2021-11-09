Suvendu Adhikari skips meeting for appointment of WB's Information Commissioner citing no prior notice
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly and a BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari skipped a meeting regarding the appointment of State Information Commissioners in West Bengal, and accused the Trinamool Congress government in the state of not giving 'prior notice' regarding the official engagement. Taking to Twitter, Adhikari wrote, "Won't be able to attend the meeting regarding the appointment of State Information Commissioners today as I have been intimated about the said meeting only a few hours back. I hope next time onwards, before scheduling such a meeting prior notice is served at least 7 days earlier."
The BJP leader said that as Leader of Opposition, it is his prerogative to know beforehand about the name of applicants and criteria of the selection process for the appointment of State Information Commissioners in the state. "The West Bengal government and its functionaries may take note from other states regarding the norms followed before conducting such meeting. For the least as a member of the Selection Committee, it is my prerogative to know beforehand about the name of applicants and criteria of selection," he said in another tweet. (ANI)
