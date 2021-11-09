Left Menu

SP will sit on dharna against EC if draft electoral roll not given: Akhilesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-11-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 15:55 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said his party may go on a sit-in against the Election Commission if it does not provide them the draft voters list before the final publication ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The final electoral roll will be published on January 5 next year by the poll body and the SP wants the draft list to be given immediately.

''In the electoral rolls, 21,56,262 names were added and 16,42,756 names were removed. The EC used to issue a list of voters after the addition and deletion of names. We don't know under whose pressure the EC is not providing the list this time around. As a political party, we want to know whose name is added or deleted but we have not got any information,'' Yadav said in a press conference here.

''We have made a complaint regarding this. Our senior leaders had given a memorandum to the EC. If needed, SP will sit on dharna against the EC,'' he added.

''Till 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the electoral roll was provided to political parties. Why is it not given this time? Why are we not provided the updated list of voters?'' he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed everyone knew that people were ready to remove the BJP government in the state.

Stating that ''senior officials in EC are from UP'', Yadav said he hoped his party will be given a hearing and the poll body would act in an unbiased manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

