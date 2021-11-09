Left Menu

Maha: Sena to stage agitations in Aurangabad to protest hike in prices of essentials

Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve on Tuesday said the party will launch a series of agitations in Maharashtras Aurangabad district to protest against the hike in the prices of fuel, LPG and other essential commodities.

Maha: Sena to stage agitations in Aurangabad to protest hike in prices of essentials
Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve on Tuesday said the party will launch a series of agitations in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district to protest against the hike in the prices of fuel, LPG and other essential commodities.

Speaking to reporters, Danve said the Sena's women's wing will meet police officials and demand police protection for petrol pumps and gas outlets. ''The signature campaign will be launched in Aurangabad city and rural areas on Wednesday. It will provide a platform for people to express their views on the price hike,'' the Sena MLC said. The Sena women's wing will visit local police stations in the district on November 11 and demand police protection for petrol pumps and LPG outlets, he said.

''The agitations will end in a march under the leadership of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on November 13. The march will commence from Kranti Chowk and culminate at Gulmandi in the city. We will limit the participation in light of the COVID-19 situation,'' Danve said.

