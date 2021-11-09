Thane Congress protests against private power firm

The Thane city unit of the Congress on Tuesday held a protest against a private power supply firm that operates in Mumbra and some other parts of the district accusing it of violating norms and harassing people over bills.

The protest was led by Thane city Congress chief Vikrant Chavan who said the state energy minister Nitin Raut, also a party colleague, had been apprised of the problems being faced by the people due to the firm.

