US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. borders reopen, but not for asylum seekers stuck in Mexico; Ahmaud Arbery appeared 'tired of running' before he was shot, jury hears and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. borders reopen, but not for asylum seekers stuck in Mexico

Leo fled his hometown in southern Mexico after his uncle was murdered by gang members and he received death threats. Earlier this year, he, his wife and their two children headed to the U.S.-Mexico border hoping to claim asylum. After months of waiting, he hoped he would finally get his chance on Monday. But even as U.S. borders opened for travelers vaccinated against COVID-19, they remained closed to asylum seekers.

Ahmaud Arbery appeared 'tired of running' before he was shot, jury hears

One of the three white men in pickup trucks who pursued Ahmaud Arbery through their southern Georgia neighborhood told police the Black jogger appeared tired from the chase before he was shot dead, a jury heard on Monday at the men's trial. Police body-worn camera footage of the first moments following Arbery's killing was played, giving jurors a glimpse of the demeanor of defendants Gregory McMichael, 65; his son Travis McMichael, 35; and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52.

Police chief met with rapper before stampede that killed 8 at Houston concert

Houston's police chief said on Monday he met briefly with hip-hop star Travis Scott to voice his "public safety concerns" before the rapper took the stage for a weekend performance that ended with eight people killed and dozens more injured in a stampede. Chief Troy Finner publicly disclosed conveying words of caution to Scott in person as legal action mounted on behalf of concertgoers crushed in Friday's deadly crowd surge, while police pursued a criminal probe of the tragedy.

U.S. Supreme Court hears a condemned murderer's religious request

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday were set to hear a bid by a man sentenced to death in Texas for a fatal 2004 stabbing outside a convenience store to have his pastor lay hands on him during his execution in a case testing how far states must go to accommodate religious requests by condemned inmates. Oral arguments were set for the justices in convicted murderer John Henry Ramirez's appeal after lower courts refused to issue a stay of execution ahead of his scheduled lethal injection in September. The Supreme Court, which has wrestled in recent years over the religious rights of death row inmates, stepped in and issued a stay.

Biden, top team to crisscross U.S. in victory tour for $1 trillion infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden and top officials in his Cabinet are hitting the road to promote the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed in Congress last week, as they explain when and where Americans can expect to see some of the funds in their own communities. White House aides are planning a bipartisan signing ceremony for the infrastructure bill as soon as this week, after it gained final passage on Friday night when Democrats who control the House of Representatives ended months of bickering and approved it.

Ex-U.S. Marine held in Russia starts hunger strike over treatment, says family

A former U.S. Marine serving a nine-year jail sentence in Russia has started a hunger strike to protest against his incarceration and alleged violations of his rights, his family said, a statement Russian prison authorities said was untrue. Trevor Reed, a university student from Texas, was last year convicted of endangering the lives of two policemen in Moscow while drunk on a visit in 2019. He denied the charge and Washington called his trial a "theatre of the absurd".

Twitter flags U.S. lawmaker's video on Biden, Ocasio-Cortez for violating policy

Twitter Inc added a warning label on Tuesday to an anime video shared by U.S. Republican lawmaker Paul Gosar, depicting him swinging swords at President Joe Biden and killing Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Twitter said the video violated its "hateful conduct" policy and restricted engagement with the tweet, blocking the ability to like, reply or retweet it.

Trump allies Flynn, Miller, Eastman, others subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee

The U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol issued subpoenas seeking documents and testimony from six more associates of former President Donald Trump, including top aides from his re-election campaign. They are William Stepien, manager of the Republican president's 2020 re-election campaign; Jason Miller, senior adviser to the campaign; Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to the campaign; John Eastman, an attorney for Trump; Michael Flynn, who was briefly Trump's national security advisor, and Bernard Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner.

New marijuana decriminalization effort weighed in U.S. House -report

Legislation that would decriminalize marijuana and establish a tax on cannabis sales was being developed by Republican Representative Nancy Mace with the goal of introducing it in the U.S. House of Representatives later this month, according to media reports. Marijuana Moment reported that the bill attempts to mark a compromise measure that would not be as far-reaching as more comprehensive bills others in Congress have been seeking.

U.S. Supreme Court weighs Puerto Rico's exclusion from benefits program

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to weigh the legality of a decades-old congressional decision to exclude Puerto Rico from a federal program that provides benefits to low-income elderly, blind and disabled people. The justices are hearing the U.S. government's appeal of a lower court ruling that deemed Puerto Rico's exclusion from the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program unlawful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)