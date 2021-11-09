Czech president asks opposition leader to lead talks on new government
09-11-2021
Czech President Milos Zeman has asked opposition leader Petr Fiala to lead talks on forming a new government, the presidential office said on Tuesday.
Fiala is leading a coalition of five parties which together won the majority of votes in an Oct. 8-9 election.
