Wankhede's wife, father meet governor Koshyari, submit complaint against Malik

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhedes wife Kranti Redkar and father Dnyandev Wankhede on Tuesday met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and submitted a complaint against state minister Nawab Malik. We submitted a complaint about minister Nawab Maliks constant attacks on us, she said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:08 IST
NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar and father Dnyandev Wankhede on Tuesday met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and submitted a complaint against state minister Nawab Malik. Speaking to reporters afterwards, Redkar, a former actor, said, “I met governor Koshyari with my father-in-law Dnyandev Wankhede and sister-in-law Yasmeen Wankhede. ''We submitted a complaint about minister Nawab Malik's constant attacks on us,'' she said. They were ''humble people'' but ''family reputation is at stake due to constant attacks,'' she added.

Asked about Koshyari's response, Redkar said, “He asked us to observe restraint and have patience, saying that truth shall prevail. We got a lot of positivity after meeting him.'' Malik, the state minority development minister, has levelled several allegations against Sameer Wankhede following the Narcotics Control Bureau's alleged drug bust on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast during which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested.

The NCP leader alleged that Wankhede forged his birth certificate to get government job in the Scheduled Castes quota and concealed that he was born into a Muslim family. Malik also accused him of running an extortion racket by falsely implicating people in drug cases.

Wankhede has denied all charges. His father has also filed a defamation case against Malik in the Bombay High Court.

