UP Congress to launch drive for selection of spokespersons, media coordinators

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:14 IST
The Congress will hold written exams and interviews for the selection of party spokespersons and media coordinators at the district-level ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The drive ''Bane UP ki Awaz”''aims at expanding the party’s footprint in the state and reach out to maximum number of people.

The examinations will begin from Lucknow division on November 15.

Naseemuddin Siddiqui, the chairman of the media cell of the UP Congress, told reporters said the campaign is being launched keeping in mind that party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has ''become the voice of the harassed people''.

''She is fighting anti-democratic and anti-constitutional works being done in the state under the patronage of the government,'' he said. She has also hit streets to protest against the unethical works of the Yogi Adityanath government, Siddiqui said, stressing that this attitude of Priyanka has attracted the youth, who want to join the Congress. ''Keeping this in mind, the campaign is being started,'' he said. He added that the selection will be made on the basis of merit and reach among the public. ''Written and oral examinations will be conducted at the district level,'' he said. The examinations will begin from Lucknow division of the state with Unnao holding the written examination and interview on November 15 followed by Lucknow on November 16. Subsequently, the examinations will be held in Sitapur (November 17), Hardoi (November 18), Rae Bareli (November 20) and Lakhimpur Kheri (November 21), the party said in a statement issued here.

