BJP govt has become expensive for country, giving subsidies only to 'Hum do humare do': Youth Congress

Slamming the Centre over fuel prices and inflation, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government has become very expensive for the country and is only giving subsidies to "Hum do humare do". Youth Congress held a demonstration outside the Petroleum Ministry in Delhi on Monday against the rising price of LPG cylinder across the country. Youth Congress president Srinivas was leading the protest.

Speaking to ANI, Srinivas said, "LPG price has been hiked eight times in one year by BJP government. I want to tell the government they are giving subsidies in everything to 'Hum do humare do'. They will not give subsidy to the general public. The women, poor people are facing a lot of problems but the government does not think about them. People will give BJP a befitting reply in the upcoming Assembly polls in five states." "Modi government has become very expensive for the country and the countrymen. Inflation is highest in India as compared to neighbouring countries. Modi government and its anti-national policies are responsible for all the troubles. Is this 'Acche Din'," he added.

The Youth Congress leader further said the price of gas cylinders has become more than double during the Modi government as compared to the Manmohan Singh government. "People are being trapped in the vicious cycle of inflation by showing the dream of good days," added Srinivas. (ANI)

