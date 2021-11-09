Left Menu

Sidhu visits Dera Baba Nanak shrine, prays for reopening of Kartarpur corridor

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:29 IST
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday visited the Dera Baba Nanak gurdwara in Gurdaspur and prayed for the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor for devotees to visit the historic shrine in Pakistan.

The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

“Going to Dera Baba Nanak for ‘ardas’ for Kartarpur Corridor reopening. Dhan Dhan Baba Nanak,” tweeted Sidhu before going to Dera Baba Nanak on Tuesday morning.

Talking to the media later at Dera Baba Nanak, Navjot Sidhu said around 70,000 pilgrims visited the shrine dedicated to Sikh Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor before the Covid-19 outbreak.

He demanded from the Centre to set up a 100-meter wide and 60-meter high 'darshan sthal' fitted with four to five binoculars for pilgrims to get a clear 'darshan' of the gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

Sidhu said he would also write a letter to the government of India in this regard.

He said the Land Port Authority of India had promised to set up the 'darshan sthal' one-and-half-year back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

