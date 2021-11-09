Video of Gujarat education minister's swordplay display goes viral

Left Menu

PTI | Bhavnagar | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:56 IST
A video showing Gujarat Education Minister Jitubhai Vaghani's swordplay skills went viral on social media on Tuesday.

In the one-minute video, Vaghani is seen performing sword maneuvers in front of the media and local people at his village Nana Surka in Sihor taluka of Bhavnagar district.

Artistic and synchronized swordplay is a common feature of religious and social events in the Saurashtra region.

The video was shot by a local person on November 7 when Vaghani visited his village for the first time after becoming a cabinet minister and received a grand welcome as he rode around the village in a bullock cart.

A group of girls from the village gave a demonstration of swordplay, which prompted the minister to give it a try.

He first showed some moves with a single sword and then with swords in both the hands.

The MLA from Bhavnagar-West had been Gujarat BJP president earlier.

