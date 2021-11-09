New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL52 PB-CHANNI-LD AG Sidhu has his way, Punjab Cabinet accepts resignation of top govt lawyer Chandigarh: Yielding to the pressure mounted by Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, the state Cabinet on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Advocate General A P S Deol.

DES54 PB-SIDHU-KARTARPUR Sidhu visits Dera Baba Nanak shrine, prays for reopening of Kartarpur corridor Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday visited the Dera Baba Nanak gurdwara in Gurdaspur and prayed for the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor for devotees to visit the historic shrine in Pakistan.

DES48 UP-NISHAD-LD ROW BJP ally Nishad stirs row with remark on Lord Ram, apologises later Fatehpur/Prayagraj (UP): Nishad Parry chief Sanjay Nishad on Tuesday apologised for a remark on Lord Ram that had triggered a row and also put ally BJP in a spot.

DES47 UP-MAYAWATI BJP, SP want UP polls to be 'Hindu-Muslim affair: Mayawati Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party of the bid to give a communal colour to next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, saying both outfits want the elections to be a ''Hindu-Muslim affair''. DES52 UP-CONG-DRIVE UP Congress to launch drive for selection of spokespersons, media coordinators Lucknow: The Congress will hold written exams and interviews for the selection of party spokespersons and media coordinators at the district-level ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

DES65 RJ-GEHLOT-3RDLD FUEL Rajasthan govt will reduce VAT on fuel: Gehlot Jodhpur/Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said his government will reduce VAT on fuel like other states, hours after he urged the Centre to further slash excise duty and cited fund crunch caused by the Covid pandemic.

DES63 UKD-DAY-LD DHAMI On state formation day, Uttarakhand CM hikes pension of statehood agitators Dehradun: On the occasion of Uttarakhand's 21st formation day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday announced an increase in pension of those who had taken part in statehood agitations. DES16 UKD-CORBETT LD PROBE IFS officer and Magsaysay award recipient Chaturvedi withdraws from Corbett probe Dehradun: Ramon Magsaysay award recipient IFS officer Sanjeev Chaturvedi has withdrawn himself from probing the role of officials in illegal constructions in Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve, citing contradictory statements of senior government functionaries over his appointment as the investigating officer.

DES62 HP-VIRUS-CASES Himachal Pradesh records 130 fresh Covid cases, one death Shimla: Himachal Pradesh's Covid tally rose to 2,25,165 with 130 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 3,768 after one more person succumbed to the infection, an official said.

DES60 HP-EARTHQUAKE 4.4 magnitude earthquake hits HP's Kinnaur Shimla: An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude shook Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Tuesday.

