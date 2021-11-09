Maha CM should order probe in Malik land deals: BJP leader Shelar

Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Tuesday said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray should take cognisance of allegations levelled by his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis against his cabinet colleague Nawab Malik over dubious land deals, and file an FIR in the matter.

Speaking to reporters here, Shelar said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government should order a probe into the allegations levelled against Malik by Leader of Opposition in the assembly Fadnavis.

He said, “Nawab Malik today admitted that he has bought land from people who have been convicted for their role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. Now, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray should file an FIR against his cabinet colleague Nawab Malik and probe the matter.” Earlier in the day, Fadnavis, addressing a press conference, alleged a company of Malik and his family members had purchased land in suburban Kurla at a very cheap rate through fictitious documents from two convicts of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

The former CM also alleged that Malik and his family members entered into land deals with people associated with the underworld.

Malik has denied all charges.

Shelar targeted the Shiv Sena-led MVA government's after Fadnavis's disclosures.

“Fadnavis has exposed how some ministers in the MVA government have links with people associated with the underworld. Malik has admitted that he purchased the land (in suburban Kurla) at a price 1.5 times lower than the market rate,” said the BJP leader.

“How can Malik get such a prime piece of land at a low rate? Did he think the common man is fool?” the former minister asked.

After Fadnavis's allegations, Malik held his own press conference where he claimed properties bought by him have been acquired legally after paying stamp duty.

The NCP leader said he did not buy any property from anyone linked to the underworld or the 1993 bomb blasts case and accused Fadnavis of maligning his image. PTI ND RSY RSY

