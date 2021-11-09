Left Menu

SP should decide on merger or alliance with his party quickly: Shivpal Yadav

Whether it is related to the alliance or the merger of the party, it should be done promptly, Shivpal Yadav, who was here to attend his partys Samajik Parivartan Yatra, told newspersons.We have been trying for the last two years.

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 09-11-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 21:28 IST
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Tuesday told his nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to decide on an alliance or merger of his party with the SP without delay.

''Whatever decision Akhilesh has to take, he should take it soon. Whether it is related to the alliance or the merger of the party, it should be done promptly,'' Shivpal Yadav, who was here to attend his party's 'Samajik Parivartan Yatra', told newspersons.

''We have been trying for the last two years. Whatever needs to be done, Akhilesh should do it quickly. Whether it is an alliance or a merger, our people should be respected. Those who are behind us should get seats in a respectable manner,'' Shivpal said in reply to a question.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had recently said that his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav will be respected in the party. Shivpal Yadav is presently taking out a 'Samajik Parivartan Yatra' for uprooting the BJP in the coming assembly elections.

