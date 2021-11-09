Syrian president receives UAE foreign minister in Damascus - state media

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received the United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in Damascus on Tuesday, Syrian state media said.

Sheikh Abdullah is the most senior Emirati dignitary to visit Syria in the decade since the eruption of a civil war in which several Arab states supported mainly Sunni Muslim rebels seeking to topple Assad.

