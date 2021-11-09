Left Menu

UK PM to travel to Glasgow for climate talks - spokesman

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 09-11-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 21:33 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Glasgow in Scotland on Wednesday to attend the United Nations climate summit, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Negotiations at COP26 have made progress, the British president of the summit, Alok Sharma, said earlier, but there are still obstacles to overcome, including issues that may benefit from leaders allowing officials to move their positions.

