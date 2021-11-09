T'gana: Finance Minister T Harish Rao given additional charge of Health

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao was on Tuesday given additional charge of the Health portfolio. The Health department has been with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao since Eatala Rajender was removed from the state cabinet over allegations of land grabbing in May this year.

Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, had quit TRS and as MLA. He had joined BJP and was re-elected to the Legislative Assembly from Huzurabad in a recent bypoll.

Official sources said on Tuesday night that Harish Rao has been allocated the Health portfolio with effect from Tuesday.

Harish Rao, a nephew of the Chief Minister, has been a senior and key leader in the TRS.

