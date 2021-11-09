List of probable candidates for MLC elections to be sent to BJP parliamentary board soon: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the list of probable candidates for the MLC elections will be sent to the party's parliamentary board in a day or two.

Amid hectic political activities against the backdrop of the MLC elections for 25 seats to be held on December 10, Bommai said the lists have already arrived from the district but it will be discussed further.

''Discussions were held regarding the MLC elections including the four graduate and teachers constituencies. We have obtained details from the districts. Tomorrow or the day after, the list will be sent to the parliamentary board of our party,'' the Chief Minister told reporters after the BJP core committee meeting.

BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and others attended the meeting. Bommai said names of two to three candidates had emerged for each constituency.

''We already have reports obtained from the districts but we will discuss the names and consult with our leaders in the district,'' the Chief Minister said.

Stating that the list obtained from the district was discussed at the core committee meeting, Bommai said there was a need for discussion in the district again as the MPs and the MLAs would talk to the party president on the candidates.

To a query on those willing to join the party, Bommai said there were also talks in the core committee meeting regarding the induction of leaders from other parties but no final decision was taken.

He also said that the core committee discussed the 'Jan Swaraj Yatra', which will start on November 18 and four teams will tour the four different parts of the state.

Earlier in the day, the BJP state spokesperson Ganesh Karnik had briefed reporters that the Jan Swaraj Yatra focuses on winning the Taluk and district Panchayat elections.

