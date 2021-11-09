Left Menu

Kerala: LDF to field Jose K Mani for Rajya Sabha poll

Kerala Congress (M) on Tuesday announced its decision to field Jose K Mani as Left Democratic Front candidate for the Rajya Sabha election on Tuesday.

ANI | Kottayam (Kerala) | Updated: 09-11-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 22:48 IST
Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Congress (M) on Tuesday announced its decision to field Jose K Mani as Left Democratic Front candidate for the Rajya Sabha election on Tuesday. The decision to give the vacant Rajya Sabha to Kerala Congress (M) was taken during the LDF state committee meeting held on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In January, Jose K Mani resigned as the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. He submitted his resignation to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's office. Ahead of Kerala Assembly election in April 2021, Kerala Congress (M) had switched to LDF from Congress-led United Democratic Front. (ANI)

