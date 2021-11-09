U.S. special envoy calls for forceful regional response on Nicaragua
The U.S. special envoy for Central America on Tuesday said Nicaragua's dismantling of democratic culture and institutions requires a forceful regional response and called President Daniel Ortega's rule a dictatorship lacking any democratic mandate.
Ricardo Zuniga, in a call with reporters, added that the United States is evaluating diplomatic and economic measures against the government of Ortega, who won re-election on Sunday in what the United States has called a sham process.
