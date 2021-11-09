Naveen Patnaik meets Andhra CM; discuss boundary, left-wing extremism, other issues

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday to discuss impending issues related to water resources, common boundary, energy and left-wing extremism. "Pleasure meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ji. Had a very cordial and fruitful discussion on a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly on water resources, common boundary, energy and left-wing extremism," tweeted Patnaik.

Taking Twitter, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "Thank you to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen. Was happy to hold talks in a cordial atmosphere. I hope these talks will yield good results soon." According to an official statement, the two states have decided to work closely on resolving the issues like Kotia group of villages, Neradi barrage, Jhanjavathi reservoir, Polavaram, the release of water for Bahuda river and mutual NOCs for the Balimela and Upper Sileru in the energy sector.

Both the states resolved to extend support towards tackling the problem of left-wing extremism and ganja cultivation. The states will work towards setting up a chair for Odia and Telugu languages in B.R. Ambedkar University, Srikakulam and Berhampur University, respectively. Besides, the appointment of language teachers in schools in border districts of the two states, the supply of books and conduct of language examination will also be taken up to promote brotherhood.

The chief ministers have decided that the Chief Secretaries of both the states will set up an institutional mechanism to deliberate on outstanding issues and find a solution that is in the best interest of the people of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

