Left Menu

France says Russia refused to hold ministerial meeting on Ukraine

France's foreign ministry on Tuesday said Russia had refused to accept a ministerial meeting with France, Ukraine, Germany to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine and denied that it had failed to respond to proposals made by Moscow. "It's wrong," foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said in response to Russian assertions that neither Paris or Berlin had responded to Russian proposals on a draft statement for such a meeting.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-11-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 23:41 IST
France says Russia refused to hold ministerial meeting on Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France's foreign ministry on Tuesday said Russia had refused to accept a ministerial meeting with France, Ukraine, Germany to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine and denied that it had failed to respond to proposals made by Moscow.

"It's wrong," foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said in response to Russian assertions that neither Paris or Berlin had responded to Russian proposals on a draft statement for such a meeting. "France and Germany have responded to Russia's proposals. They proposed holding a ministerial meeting in the Normandy format which was refused by the Russian foreign minister."

Tass news agency quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Saturday as saying Paris and Berlin had not responded to Russia's proposal to discuss a final document before the meeting in the so-called Normandy format. Zakharova also said on social media on Tuesday that Russia was not trying to slow down the preparation for the Normandy meeting but "rather does not want to take part in an empty staged event".

The German government said on Oct. 11 that after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron had phone calls with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, all sides had agreed their foreign ministers should meet. Echoing Paris' comments, a German foreign ministry source said Moscow was engaging in "obstructionism" and setting unacceptable preconditions for a meeting.

"Russia is trying to change its own role from that of a party to the conflict to that of a neutral mediator. This is an old position, but one that is not acceptable to Ukraine, Germany or France", a source in the German foreign office said. Ukraine's foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Over 14,000 people have been killed in the more than five-year conflict in east Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom
3
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say; UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021