SP MLA ends fast against non-construction of roads after appeal by Akhilesh Yadav

Senior SP leaders gave him a glass of juice on Tuesday evening to end his fast, the release said.In his appeal to the MLA, Yadav said it is futile to protest against the government as it not ready to listen.

Updated: 10-11-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 00:19 IST
Samajwadi Party MLA from Gauriganj Rakesh Pratap Singh on Tuesday ended his nine-day-long fast against non-construction of roads in his constituency following an appeal by party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Singh had tendered his resignation from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on October 31, alleging non-fulfilment of promises by the state's BJP government and sat on an 'anshan' (protest fast) at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the GPO park here.

Accusing the state government of being insensitive, the SP chief directed party MLA and leader of opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary to convince Singh to end his agitation, a party release issued here said.

Singh was admitted to the hospital by police on Saturday on the advice of doctors after being picked up from GPO park but he continued his protest in the hospital. Senior SP leaders gave him a glass of juice on Tuesday evening to end his fast, the release said.

In his appeal to the MLA, Yadav said it is futile to protest against the government as it not ready to listen. It is better to end the fast and get ready to fight the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Uttar Pradesh goes to Assembly polls early next year.

