French President Macron discussed Indo-Pacific security at meeting with Bangladesh PM
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron discussed geopolitical and security issues in the Indo-Pacific region, where France's clout has been compromised after losing out on an Australia submarine contract, with Bangladesh's Prime Minister. "France and Bangladesh shared the same vision for a free, open, peaceful, secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, based on international law and with shared prosperity for all," said a statement on Tuesday from Macron's office.
In September, Australia cancelled a deal with France's Naval Group, opting instead to build at least 12 nuclear-powered submarines in a deal with the United States and Britain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australia to unveil 2050 net zero target ahead of UN climate summit
Tennis-De Minaur to spearhead Australia's Davis Cup bid
Morrison says Australia to exceed 2030 emissions target
Australia commits to net zero by 2050 target, but won't legislate goal
Australia sets 2050 net-zero emissions target ahead of COP26