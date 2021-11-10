Left Menu

French President Macron discussed Indo-Pacific security at meeting with Bangladesh PM

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-11-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 00:20 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron discussed geopolitical and security issues in the Indo-Pacific region, where France's clout has been compromised after losing out on an Australia submarine contract, with Bangladesh's Prime Minister. "France and Bangladesh shared the same vision for a free, open, peaceful, secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, based on international law and with shared prosperity for all," said a statement on Tuesday from Macron's office.

In September, Australia cancelled a deal with France's Naval Group, opting instead to build at least 12 nuclear-powered submarines in a deal with the United States and Britain.

