U.S. Commerce secretary says she has spoken to chip makers over data compliance
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 00:29 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday that she has spoken to chief executives of chip manufacturing firms, including TSMC, in recent weeks over the issue of data compliance.
"The lack of semiconductor production in America poses not only an economic threat, but a national security threat," she said at a White House press briefing.
