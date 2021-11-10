U.S. Commerce secretary says she has spoken to chip makers over data compliance

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday that she has spoken to chief executives of chip manufacturing firms, including TSMC, in recent weeks over the issue of data compliance.

"The lack of semiconductor production in America poses not only an economic threat, but a national security threat," she said at a White House press briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)