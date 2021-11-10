Left Menu

France's Macron delays pension reform till after 2022 election

President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that given the COVID-19 epidemic, conditions were not right to press ahead with a planned overhaul of France's costly pensions system. The controversial reform was a key plank of Macron's 2017 election platform but was interrupted by the pandemic. "From 2022 onwards, we will need to make clear decisions regarding the reform of the pension system," Macron said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-11-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 01:04 IST
France's Macron delays pension reform till after 2022 election
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that given the COVID-19 epidemic, conditions were not right to press ahead with a planned overhaul of France's costly pensions system. The controversial reform was a key plank of Macron's 2017 election platform but was interrupted by the pandemic.

"From 2022 onwards, we will need to make clear decisions regarding the reform of the pension system," Macron said. Presidential elections are scheduled for April 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom
3
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say; UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021