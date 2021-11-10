France's Macron delays pension reform till after 2022 election

President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that given the COVID-19 epidemic, conditions were not right to press ahead with a planned overhaul of France's costly pensions system. The controversial reform was a key plank of Macron's 2017 election platform but was interrupted by the pandemic.

"From 2022 onwards, we will need to make clear decisions regarding the reform of the pension system," Macron said. Presidential elections are scheduled for April 2022.

