Sudan's army chief to form committee to receive restored funds -state TV
Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 01:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 01:23 IST
Sudan's Army Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan issued on Tuesday a decision to form a supreme committee to review and receive funds restored through the Empowerment Removal Committee, state TV said.
Burhan suspended the Empowerment Removal Committee, which was meant to dismantle the former regime of ousted President Omar Hassan al-Bashir and his supporters, just after the army took over the powers from Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's civilian government last month.
