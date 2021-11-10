U.S. concerned by UAE foreign minister's meeting with Syria's Assad
The meeting was a sign of improving ties between Assad and a U.S.-allied Arab state that once supported rebels trying to overthrow him. "We are concerned by reports of this meeting and the signal it sends," Price said at a regular press briefing.
- Country:
- United States
The United States is concerned by a meeting between the Emerati foreign minister and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, urging states in the region to carefully consider "atrocities" perpetrated by Assad. The meeting was a sign of improving ties between Assad and a U.S.-allied Arab state that once supported rebels trying to overthrow him.
"We are concerned by reports of this meeting and the signal it sends," Price said at a regular press briefing. "As we've said before, this administration will not express any support for efforts to normalize or to rehabilitate Bashar al-Assad who is a brutal dictator."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assad
- The United States
- Ned Price
- Arab
- State Department
- Syrian
ALSO READ
Turkish president steps back from expulsion of 10 Western ambassadors
President Kovind congratulates newly appointed Ambassadors of four nations in Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Kovind congratulates newly appointed Ambassadors of four nations in Rashtrapati Bhavan
Sudanese ambassadors to 12 countries say they reject coup - diplomatic source
Shweta Tiwari is the new brand ambassador for Rummy Passion