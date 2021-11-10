Left Menu

Canada's opposition New Democrats say they can back PM Trudeau, but rule out coalition

The leader of Canada's opposition New Democrats on Tuesday ruled out a formal deal to keep the minority Liberal government in power but added he was willing to work with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "There are things we agree on," Jagmeet Singh told a news conference when asked about media reports that the two center-left parties might come to an agreement to keep Trudeau in power for three years.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 01:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 01:49 IST
Canada's opposition New Democrats say they can back PM Trudeau, but rule out coalition

The leader of Canada's opposition New Democrats on Tuesday ruled out a formal deal to keep the minority Liberal government in power but added he was willing to work with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"There are things we agree on," Jagmeet Singh told a news conference when asked about media reports that the two center-left parties might come to an agreement to keep Trudeau in power for three years. Trudeau fell short of winning a majority in September's election and needs the backing of opposition lawmakers to push legislation through the House of Commons. Minority governments in Canada rarely last more than two years.

Singh said he wanted to see real action from the Liberals to make housing more affordable and fight climate change. "We are prepared to work together to deliver help for people, but there is no agreement, there is no formal or informal agreement," he said.

Canada has never had a formal peacetime coalition in which two parties split ministries between them, and Singh said he had no interest in the idea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say; UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021