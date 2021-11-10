Miller, other top Trump White House aides subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

The U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol said on Tuesday it had issued subpoenas seeking documents and testimony from more associates of former President Donald Trump, including senior adviser Stephen Miller, ex-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other White House aides. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the select committee, said in a statement that it wants to "learn every detail of what went on in the White House" on Jan. 6 and the immediately preceding days.

"We need to know precisely what role the former President and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election," Thompson said.

