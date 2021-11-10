Left Menu

Delhi Congress stages protest demanding reduction in VAT on petrol, diesel

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) workers on Tuesday staged a dharna outside the Delhi Secretariat demanding the reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 02:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 02:11 IST
Delhi Congress stages protest demanding reduction in VAT on petrol, diesel
Delhi Congress stages dharna at Delhi Secretariat demanding reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel. (Photo/ DPCC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) workers on Tuesday staged a dharna outside the Delhi Secretariat demanding the reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital. Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary said, "Despite many state governments, including Punjab, reduced the VAT on petroleum products following a nominal reduction on excise duty by the Centre, the Delhi government has not followed suit, though Chief Minister Arvind had toured Assembly poll-bound Punjab and promised to 'replicate' the Delhi model of development there."

"If CM Arvind was ready to implement the Delhi model of development, why is acting shy of implementing the Punjab model of Development. The Congress-led government in Punjab has reduced Rs 10 on a litre of petrol and Rs 5 on a litre of diesel, to bring down the fuel prices," he said. The DPCC chief further alleged that the Delhi government does not use the collection of over Rs 25,000 crore from VAT from petroleum products.

"CM Arvind often claims that 'he is the son of Delhi', and this is an apt opportunity for him to prove his 'Delhi' credentials, and provide relief to the people by reducing the oil prices, which will automatically bring down the prices of all the essential commodities," he said. "Arvind Kejriwal-led government should cut the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 and Rs 5, respectively, forthwith as all the promises made by Chief Minister Arvind to the people of Delhi had turned out to be hollow. CM Arvind tours the Assembly poll-bound States, he makes lofty promises like free power, jobs for the youth, unemployment allowance, but he should also adopt the good features of other states, and follow the model of Punjab by reducing VAT on petrol and diesel," he added.

Congress leaders Ramesh Kumar, Hari Shankar Gupta, Jagjivan Sharma and Naresh Sharma Neetu were also present at the dharna. Earlier on November 3, the central government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and by Rs 10 respectively and the Finance Ministry had urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say; UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021