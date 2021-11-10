Biden-Xi virtual meeting planned for as soon as next week-person briefed on the matter
10-11-2021
A virtual meeting planned between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will be held as soon as next week, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters.
Spokespersons for the White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington declined to confirm whether the meeting would take place next week.
