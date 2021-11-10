Left Menu

TRS to hold protest on Nov 12 against Centre over paddy procurement in Telangana

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Tuesday slammed the Centre for allegedly refusing to procure entire Kharif (summer or monsoon crop) paddy produced in Telangana and announced that the party would protest against it in all Assembly Constituencies on November 12.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-11-2021 04:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 04:18 IST
TRS to hold protest on Nov 12 against Centre over paddy procurement in Telangana
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader, Krishank (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Tuesday slammed the Centre for allegedly refusing to procure entire Kharif (summer or monsoon crop) paddy produced in Telangana and announced that the party would protest against it in all Assembly Constituencies on November 12. Speaking to ANI, TRS leader Krishank said, "TRS has not supported farm bills and protested against it in Telangana. Now the Government of India has come up with a new paddy procurement policy and strictly says that no parboiled rice will be purchased from Telangana. At the same time, it is limiting the procurement of paddy, and has also asked the state to discourage paddy production and encourage other crops."

"We will be holding a protest on Friday. They cannot continue to confuse farmers and do injustice to them and has to procure every grain in Telangana," the TRS leader said. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday informed that the TRS would organise dharnas in all Assembly Constituencies, with farmers demanding the Central government to procure entire Kharif (summer or monsoon crop) paddy produced in Telangana.

Meanwhile, BJP has asked the Telangana CM to release the letter written by the Central Government where it has mentioned that they would buy the crops from the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021