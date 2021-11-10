Left Menu

Have not received any such indication, says Himachal CM over speculations of leadership change

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday said that he has not received any indication from the BJP's high command regarding cabinet reshuffle or change in leadership following the state bypolls results.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday said that he has not received any indication from the BJP's high command regarding cabinet reshuffle or change in leadership following the state bypolls results. "I do not want to say a lot on this. Central leadership's decision will be accepted by everyone. So far I have not received any such indication from them," Thakur told ANI when asked if there will be cabinet reshuffle or change in leadership following the state bypolls results.

"Still, I will give them a report and discuss with them. The party will decide its next course after the review," he further said. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost all seats to Congress in bypolls in the state which took place on October 30 and results declared on November 2.

In Himachal Pradesh, the bypolls were held in the Mandi parliamentary constituency and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies. (ANI)

