Brazil lower house passes new government spending rules
Brazil's lower house of Congress passed a constitutional amendment on Tuesday that will allow President Jair Bolsonaro to spend an additional 92 billion reais ($16.5 billion) next year, allowing him to double welfare spending ahead of elections.
The chamber voted 323-172 in a second vote required for changes to the constitution and the measure now advances to the Senate. The amendment, which staggers the government's court-ordered payments temporarily, has rattled financial markets worried that increased spending will deepen the budget deficit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
