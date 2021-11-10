Left Menu

Bommai likely to meet PM on Nov 11

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 09:34 IST
Bommai likely to meet PM on Nov 11
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of his trip to New Delhi on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11 and is scheduled to meet several central ministers on issues concerning the state's projects.

The Chief Minister, who is also likely to meet BJP national leadership during the visit, did not completely rule out the possibility of discussion on cabinet expansion. ''I'm leaving for Delhi today, where I will be meeting central ministers and I have sought time to meet the Prime Minister, the appointment is expected for tomorrow,'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he will be meeting several central ministers on issues concerning the state's projects and will have a meeting with Karnataka's legal team to review and discuss inter-state river disputes concerning both Krishna and Cauvery.

The CM said he is also scheduled to attend an all-India conclave organized by a television channel, before returning to Bengaluru tomorrow evening.

Responding to a question whether he will be meeting BJP national President J P Nadda to discuss cabinet expansion, he said, ''I have sought time.. I have not thought about it (to discuss cabinet expansion), but what will be discussed there, I don't know.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021