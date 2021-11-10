PM Modi greets people on Chhath
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the festival of Chhath. Crores of devotees will worship the setting Sun this evening, and the festival will end on Thursday after they offer prayers to the rising Sun in the morning. The festival is observed with particular fervour in Bihar and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 10:19 IST
India
- India
