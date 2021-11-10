Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi has instilled confidence among people of Uttar Pradesh: Digvijay

Jinnah was a purely communal leader who prepared the British to partition India, he said.Singh also charged that the BJPs agenda was to divide people in the name of religion.

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 10-11-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 11:55 IST
Priyanka Gandhi has instilled confidence among people of Uttar Pradesh: Digvijay
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Digvijay Singh has said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has instilled a new confidence among the people of Uttar Pradesh by raising their issues and it is an ''achievement'' that they are now talking about the party.

The senior Congress leader said whether it is the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri violence, farmers, labourers or traders, Priyanka Gandhi has taken the initiative and prepared a new team in Uttar Pradesh. ''The way in which Priyanka Gandhi herself has come forward and fought for the issues of the people in Uttar Pradesh, it has generated a new trust among people towards the Congress,'' Singh told reporters at an event on Tuesday night.

Earlier no one used to talk about the Congress but now people talk about the party. This in itself is a great achievement, he said.

On China's activities along the border, Singh said, ''It is surprising that the BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh himself has said that China has occupied India's land, yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on this issue''.

Asked about BSP president Mayawati, who had cornered the Congress over its election promises, Singh said, ''Congress has been serving Dalits before Mayawati was born. Mahatma Gandhi had started a campaign against untouchability in the 1920s. And after Independence, the mention of equality in the Constitution was the contribution of the Congress itself. Mayawati probably does not know history.'' On SP President Akhilesh Yadav's recent remarks about Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that senior BJP leader LK Advani had offered 'chadar' at Jinnah's tomb during his visit to Pakistan. ''Jinnah was a purely communal leader who prepared the British to partition India'', he said.

Singh also charged that the BJP's agenda was to divide people in the name of religion. ''BJP has nothing to do with religion. Its work is only to divide people in the name of religion and create hatred by instilling fear and making it an issue.The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been doing the politics of fear and hatred since 1925,'' he charged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021