Karnataka CM on visit to Delhi; to meet Union ministers

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai is in the national capital on a two-day visit to meet several Union ministers as well the BJP National President J P Nadda to discuss state issues.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said he has come to Delhi to meet several union ministers and also attend a media conclave.

Bommai said he also plans to meet Nadda if he gets an appointment either Wednesday or Thursday.

