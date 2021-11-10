Left Menu

U.S. 'collaborating not condescending' on climate change - Speaker Pelosi

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 10-11-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:35 IST
U.S. 'collaborating not condescending' on climate change - Speaker Pelosi
The United States is helping achieve climate success in "collaboration, not ... condescension" with other nations, who are further ahead because of "the dark period" of ex-President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

"America is back," she told reporters at the COP26 conference, repeating a phrase used by U.S. President Joe Biden and other officials throughout the event.

"Our president was here, there were many successes that were achieved in collaboration - not dictation or condescension, but in collaboration - with other countries, many of whom are ahead of us because we had, of course, the dark period of four years preceding the President Biden's administration coming into office."

