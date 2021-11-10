Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:59 IST
PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives in Rajasthan road accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Rajasthan.

A truck collided head-on with a bus in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, leaving 11 people dead and 22 others injured, police said.

Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the prime minister's national relief fund for the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

He said, ''It is saddening that people have lost their lives due to a bus-tanker collision at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured have a quick recovery.''

